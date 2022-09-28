Capron homers twice as Tigers split with Lincoln Southwest

Fremont split its doubleheader with Lincoln Southwest Tuesday night, shutting out the Knights 8-0 in game one before dropping the second game 14-2.

Karina Capron started in the shutout win, going 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI and three runs scored.

Her first inning home run would be all the offense the Tigers needed, but Fremont kept adding on after going up 1-0 in the top of the first.

Fremont added four runs in the top of the third taking advantage of Avery Gossett wearing a pitch with the bases loaded followed by Zoey Bisson working a four-pitch walk.

Back-to-back run-scoring singles by Tatum Moore and Emma Tucker capped the rally.

Capron left the yard for a second time in the top of the fourth to make it a 6-0 Fremont lead.

Tucker joined the long ball club with a two-run shot in the top of the fifth to help the Tigers ensure a five-inning contest with an 8-0 lead.

Ella Cooper tossed all five frames to get the win, holding Southwest to just one hit while striking out eight and walking three.

Fremont fell behind early in game two, trailing 4-0 after the end of the second inning.

Jenna McClain provided the only Fremont runs in the second game, launching a two-run home run in the top of the third to cut the Tigers deficit down to two, 4-2.

Southwest responded with seven runs in the bottom of the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth to invoke the run-rule.

Fremont (24-9) has won three of its last five games after going 2-1 Saturday in the Lincoln Southeast Invite.

The Tigers beat McCook 6-3 and Lincoln Pius X 10-0 before falling 4-0 to Omaha Marian.

Fremont travels to Lincoln North Star Thursday for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.