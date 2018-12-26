Cody Carlson’s abilities as a wrestler are established, but the Fremont High School senior demonstrated in the fall that he is also a pretty good football player.
Carlson rushed for 1,200 yards on 215 attempts. He also ran for 14 touchdowns. According to FHS head coach Seth McClain, all three of those statistics are single-season school records for the Tigers.
“He is extremely tough as you would expect from a 5-foot-6, 140-pound wrestler,” McClain said. “He is a very patient runner and follows his blocks well. He would also tell you that his linemen up front did a tremendous job paving the way for him. They were a huge group and he was hard to see behind them.”
Carlson, who finished as the Class A runner-up at 132 pounds during the state wrestling tournament in February, is the honorary offensive captain for the Fremont Tribune All-Area Team.
Carlson is joined on the first-team unit by North Bend quarterback Austin Endorf, Wahoo running back Trevin Luben, Fremont Bergan running back Ethan Villwok and receivers John Emanuel of North Bend and Lucas Vogt of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.
Also on the first team are linemen Casey Doerneman of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Jackson Ritchhart of Fremont High, Dustin Burgett of BRLD, Lane Hegemann of Howells-Dodge and Remington Gay of Arlington.
Eli Herink of Bergan is on the team at the “Athlete” spot while teammate Jake Ridder is the kicker.
Carlson was at his best during the Tigers’ 56-13 win over Omaha Benson on Aug. 31 He rushed for 247 yards on 30 carries and scored six touchdowns.
“I think in some ways he has been underappreciated here,” McClain said following the Benson performance. “He is a state runner-up wrestler and he rushed for more than 700 yards last year on a state playoff team. He is a two-sport stud and a great kid that works hard.”
Endorf, a junior, passed for 2,617 yards and 29 touchdowns. He completed 64.1 percent of his attempts in Coach Ryan Stieren’s offense.
Endorf set a Class C-2 single-game passing record when he threw for 497 yards against Johnson County Central. He also broke the 11-man playoff record when he threw for six touchdowns during a 47-39 loss to Wilber-Clatonia in October.
“In our offense, it is important to have a quarterback that understands everything we are trying to accomplish and have the ability to distribute the ball to areas that gives us an advantage,” Stieren said. “Austin is able to do this at a high level. He has worked extremely hard and put in a ton of extra hours to perfect his craft. He will have another big offseason this year as well. When you add up all of those characteristics and throw in how competitive he is, he makes our team a lot better.”
Endorf owns 11 school records, including most passing yard in a career (4,163).
Endorf’s top target was Emanuel. The senior hauled in 78 receptions for 1,086 yards. He also caught nine TD passes.
Emanuel broke five school records, including: most catches in a game (17 vs. Shelby-Rising City), most catches in a season (78), most catches in a career (107), Most receiving yards in a season (1,086) and most receiving yards in a career (1,421).
“He was a special player for us,” Stieren said. “He was one of the best receivers in Class C-2 and the state statistically, but his leadership is what we were most excited about. He never cared about any of these records and never talked about them, but he did care about his teammates and competing hard to help our program get to the playoffs.”
Villwok, a junior, helped the Knights qualify for the state playoffs by rushing for 1,015 yards on 146 carries — an average of 6.95 yards per rush.
Luben, a 6-0, 175-pound junior, set the Wahoo school record for rushing in a season with 2,215 yards on 291 carries (7.61 yards per rush). He added 29 touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 78 yards and a score and had one kick return for a score.
Burgett, a 6-1, 250-pound senior, and Doerneman, a 6-5, 260-pound junior, were key cogs in helping their teams qualify for the postseason. Ritchhart, a 6-4, 300-pound senior center, was a leader of the Tigers’ offensive line.
“He paved the way for Cody’s record-breaking season,” McClain said. “He was a road grader.”
Hegemann, a 6-3, 220-pound senior, and Gay, a 6-2, 205-pound junior, get the nod on offensive, but were equally impressive on defense. Hegemann, a three-year starter on the defensive line, finished with 77 total tackles and seven sacks.
Gay, a linebacker, led the Eagles with 96 tackles, including 33 solo stops.
Vogt, a 5-11, 160-pound sophomore, hauled in 59 catches for 1,169 yards and 19 touchdowns. He averaged 19.8 yards per catch. He also rushed eight times for 46 yards.
Ridder handled kickoffs for the Knights, but really excelled at quarterback. He rushed 68 times for 496 yards and nine touchdowns. He also connected on 93 of 149 pass attempts 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had a completion percentage of 62.4.
Herink, a senior, was a leader for the Knights on both sides of the ball. He rushed 27 times for 246 yards and five touchdowns. As Ridder’s favorite target, he hauled in 49 passes for 592 yards and eight scores.
Defensively, Herink averaged 4.8 tackles per game and recovered a fumble.