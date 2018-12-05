Fremont High School rolled to a 55-18 wrestling dual win over Ralston on Tuesday night.
Cody Carlson of the Tigers remained unbeaten at 132 pounds. Carlson pinned Noah Talmedge of the Rams in 4:58. Talmedge finished fifth in the Class B 120-pound division in the 2018 state tournament.
“Cody increased his level of intensity in preparation for his toughest challenge up to this point in the season,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “Cody controlled the entire match and he was able to score bonus points for the team by earning the third-period pin.”
Noah Molzahn, at 138, also won by pin. After missing the opening week due to illness, Molzahn won by fall in 1:31 against Owen Molgaard.
Kade Richardson of the Tigers pinned Jammal Hunter of the Rams in 1:52 of their 285-pound match. Fremont also picked up a major decision at 182 when Kaden Garges beat Bret Wajda 15-7.
The other contested match that Fremont won came at 195. Isiah Nielsen earned a 6-5 decision over Dalton Meadows.
Sebastian Villagomez (106), Hunter Robertson (145), Tommy Wentz (152), Riley Fox (160) and Trevin Escamilla (220) all won by forfeits for the Tigers.
The Rams won four matches. Michael Maas (113) and Zach Curtis (170) won by pins. At 120, Caden Corcoran of Ralston earned a 9-3 decision over Carlos Ahumada. At 126, Tommy Pham edged Luke Follett 7-4.
In junior varsity action, Fremont won 30-0. Gustavo Vallin (132), Brian Bishop (138), Austin Settles (170), Brayan Alvarez (170) and Brandon Estrada (220) all won matches by pins for FHS.
The Tigers will compete at 8 Saturday morning at the Bellevue East Invitational.