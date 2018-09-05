Cody Carlson was feeling a little beat up on Saturday morning, but the Fremont High School senior wasn’t complaining.
Carlson, a 5-foot-9, 140-pound running back, sparked the Tigers to a 56-13 win over Omaha Benson on Friday night at Heedum Field. He rushed for a career best 247 yards on 30 carries and scored six touchdowns.
“I was pretty sore,” Carlson said. “I actually had to work the next morning and that knocked out some of the soreness. We were laying mulch and that definitely helped me more than just sitting around all day.”
Benson certainly wishes that Carlson had spent Friday night idle instead of tearing up the Bunnies’ defense.
“We wanted to get him 200 yards because he’s worked his tail off for us,” Fremont coach Seth McClain said. “He has had a great career. He is a heck of a player for being no bigger than he is at 140 pounds. He runs like he weighs 240.”
Carlson said the Tigers were confident they could move the ball against the Bunnies.
“My goal was 200 yards and I ended up getting a little more,” he said. “We pretty much ran the ball the whole game. Our offensive line was awesome. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
That line, including center Jackson Ritchhart, guards Keegan Menning and Carter Richmond and tackles Kade Richardson and Spencer Fitz, blew open holes for Carlson and his teammates.
“They are huge guys,” Carlson said. “I just kind of hide behind them, wait for an opening and then go.”
The Tigers suffered a 22-0 road loss to Lincoln Northeast to start the season. Carlson said Fremont wanted to bounce back last week in an impressive way in its home opener.
“It was good to get a win like that,” he said. “It lifted us up and made us feel a lot better going into this week against North Platte.”
While the Tigers returned several starters on their offensive line, Carlson and fellow running back Dylan Kor entered the season with the most varsity experience at the skilled positions. Quarterback Brody Sintek is in his first year as a starter while receiver Dillon Dix missed last year with a broken ankle.
“We’re just starting to get into the flow as an offense,” Carlson said. “Brody is getting better and is really stepping up to the plate. That o-line is huge so they should be able to dominate just about everyone they go against.”
Carlson knows about dominating opponents in his winter sport. In February, he placed second in the Class A 132-pound division at the state wrestling meet.
He is specific on what he wants to accomplish during the 2018-19 wrestling season.
“Being a state champion is the goal,” he said, while adding that he’ll probably move up to 138 pounds.
Carlson has already drawn recruiting interest for wrestling. He plans on participating in that sport at the collegiate level.
“I haven’t come close to making a decision yet,” he said. “I’ll just wait for the offers to come in and I’ll see what I have.”
Carlson said he has tried to emulate another FHS multi-sport standout. Sean Lambert excelled for the Tigers in football, wrestling and track. He is now a running back at Midland University.
“Sean was someone I looked up to because he was just an animal,” Carlson said. “He ran through everybody and was quick. He was one of the best running backs we’ve had here. I just wanted to kind of be one of those guys.”
McClain recognizes the value Carlson has for the Tigers. Opponents are probably taking notice, too.
“I think in some ways he has been underappreciated here,” he said. “He is a state runner-up wrestler and he rushed for more than 700 yards last year on a state playoff team. He is a two-sport stud and a great kid that works hard.”