It was the Cody Carlson show in Fremont High School’s home opener Friday night against Omaha Benson.
The senior running back rushed for 247 yards and six touchdowns on 30 carries as the Tigers rolled to a 56-13 victory at Heedum Field. The win improves FHS to 1-1 heading into a home game Sept. 7 against North Platte.
"The guys did a nice job up front," Fremont coach Seth McClain said about the offensive line. "They threw us so many different looks and blitzed a ton of guys. I thought we did a good job of picking it up, for the most part."
Carlson, who had 82 yards last week during a loss to Lincoln Northeast, had a career night. McClain said officials were checking to see how Carlson's performance stacks up in the FHS record book.
"He has worked his tail off for us and has had a great career," McClain said. "He is a heck of a player for no bigger than he is. He is 140 pounds, but he runs like he weighs 240. He really ran well tonight."
Carlson was the workhorse on the opening drive of the game. That march ended when quarterback Brody Sintek scored on a 1-yard run. The conversion failed, but FHS led 6-0 with 7:29 left in the opening quarter.
Jack Cooper’s interception set up the Tigers’ next score. Dylan Kor had a 24-yard on a march that was capped by Carlson’s 7-yard TD with 4:37 left in the quarter.
The Bunnies went on a 94-yard march that was culminated by John Looney Thomas’ 6-yard touchdown run with 1:23 left in the opening half.
"They have some talented kids," McClain said. "We were nervous about this game because we both entered it at 0-1 and needed a win to get back on track. They have some athletes that make it nerve-racking for you."
Sintek helped the Tigers answer. He had completions to Dillon Dix, Dawson Glause and Carlson as Fremont drove from the FHS 35 to the Benson 19. Nate Dillon drilled a 36-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 23-7 at halftime.
Sintek was 8 of 12 passing for 129 yards.
"We wanted to pound the ball at them, but I thought Brody did a great job of commanding the game," McClain said. "He was phenomenal in that two-minute drill before half. He threw some really good balls to the kids."
Benson ran a fake punt in the first half that worked for a first down. The Bunnies tried it again on their first series in the second half, but were stopped short at their 20.
Three plays later, Carlson took it in from a yard out. Dillon’s conversion stretched the advantage to 30-7.
After Carlson scored on a 3-yard touchdown, the Bunnies responded with their last score of the game. Quarterback Desmond Prusia had a 22-yard scramble on a 65-yard march that culminated with his 11-yard scoring pass to Tyreese Schieffer. The Tigers blocked the conversion to make it 36-13.
Fremont went on a 63-yard march on its next series that was capped by Carlson’s 8-yard TD run with 2:33 left in the third quarter.
Fremont got two touchdowns in the final period: Carlson scored on a 4-yard run and backup quarterback Cooper added a 26-yard scoring run.
The loss drops Benson to 0-2 on the season.
The negative for the Tigers was that senior linebacker/running back Kor went down with a knee injury in the second quarter. The extent of the injury wasn't known 90 minutes after the game.
"Kor and Cody are like Thunder and Lightning for us," McClain said. "Dylan is a pretty good back."
The Bulldogs will enter next week's game at 0-2. McClain said the Bulldogs will run a triple-option flex bone attack.
"This is a rivalry game for us and they always play us hard," he said. "We need to take care of business."