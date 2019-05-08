Juanita Mendoza and Cody Carlson are the top athletes at Fremont High School for 2019.
The two seniors were recognized by the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon for their success. Mendoza was presented with the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year Award while Carlson was presented the Roger Charter Award that goes to the top male athlete.
The FHS coaching staff serves as the election committee for the awards. Both honors require that the winner participate in at least two varsity sports as a senior.
Mendoza shares the school's pole vault record of 11-0 with Katie (Andreasen) Wright, who is now an educator and coach at North Bend.
"Juanita is one of the most highly motivated athletes that I have ever coached," FHS girls track coach TJ Roffers said. "She works hard to make herself and her teammates as good as they can be."
Mendoza also competed in cross country and swimming as a senior.
Carlson received the award that is named after Charter. During his prep career, the 1973 FHS graduate participated in five different sports: football, wrestling, cross country, track and Legion baseball.
In the summer after graduating from FHS, Charter had both legs amputated as a result of a traffic accident while he served as a highway flagman. It was in the spirit of Charter's love of athletics and his achievements that friends and coaches established the award in his honor.
Carlson excelled in football and wrestling for the Tigers.
He was named the honorary offensive captain for the Fremont Tribune All-Area Team. He rushed for 1,200 yards on 215 attempts and also ran for 14 touchdowns. According to FHS football coach Seth McClain, all three of those statistics are single-season records for the Tigers.
"He is extremely tough as you would expect from a 5-foot-6, 140-pound wrestler," McClain told the Tribune. "He is a very patient runner and follows his blocks well. He would also tell you that his linemen up front did a tremendous job paving the way for him. They were a huge group and he was hard to see behind them."
Carlson finished fifth at 126 pounds in the 2019 Class A state wrestling tournament.
"Cody is one of the most competitive kids that I have ever coached," FHS wrestling coach Ben Wilcox said. "Cody would never back down from a challenge. In fact, he craved to compete against the best wrestlers in the state."
Wilcox said during Carlson's prep career, he defeated six state champions who combined for nine state titles. Three of those state champions were Fargo All-Americans.
Carlson competed in one of the toughest classes in the state as a senior. As a junior, he was the Class A 132-pound state runner-up.
"I wish things would have been different for Cody during his senior year of wrestling, however, he ends his high school career as one of the greatest athletes in FHS history," Wilcox said. "I'm proud of Cody for always wanting to compete against the best and never backing down when faced with a challenge. It is those traits that will help him be successful in life."