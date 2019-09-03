LINCOLN — Tiffany Carnahan shot a career best to lead Fremont High School on Tuesday in the Lincoln Pius X Shoot-Out at Highlands Golf Course.
Carnahan’s 93 helped the Tigers shoot a 397 to finish 11th in the tournament. Lincoln Southwest won the meet with a 313 while Millard North was the runner-up with 322. North Platte and Papillion-La Vista tied for third at 329.
“All things considered, everything went well today,” FHS coach Matt Burg said. “We broke 400 as a team again, which we like to see.”
Carnahan shot a 46 on the front and a 47 on the back.
“Tiffany played really well in shooting a personal best,” Burg said.
Emma Witte shot a 92 (46-46) while Chloe Miller had a 102 (48-54) while battling an illness.
“Chloe was sick today,” Burg said. “She didn’t feel well from the time we left school through the time we were playing. It was a good effort on her part to grind out a 102 while not feeling well.”
Maggie Norris recorded a 110 (56-54) while Alyssa Walters would’ve had a 104, but she was disqualified for playing the wrong ball.
“With just a two-stroke penalty, it would’ve been a 104, but she didn’t realize it was the wrong ball until she putted out and left the green,” Burg said. “Hats off to her for being honest and calling a penalty on herself. I’m proud of her to step up like that. It is just unfortunate because of the work she put in today.”
Norris had one hole to play when the meet was hit with a 45-minute rain delay.
“She had to go and play the toughest hole on the course, which is hard after that long of a wait,” Burg said. “But it was one of Maggie’s best scores. I thought all of the girls competed hard today and that was good to see.”
Katie Rugie of Millard North was the meet medalist with a 69 while Nicole Kolbas of Pius was the runner-up with a 70.
Fremont returns to action on Friday in the Grand Island Invitational at Riverside Golf Course.
“I think the girls are excited for the opportunity to play in that,” Burg said.
Pius Shoot-Out
Team Scores — Lincoln Southwest 313, Millard North 322, North Platte 329, Papillion-La Vista 329, Lincoln Pius Gold 337, Kearney 350, Grand Island 359, Omaha Marian 365, Lincoln East 367, Lincoln Southeast 374, Fremont 397, Beatrice 398, Columbus 418, Papillion-La Vista South 418, Lincoln Pius Green 428, Millard West 435, Lincoln Pius White 475.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Katie Rugie, MN, 69. 2. Nicole Kolbas, Pius, 70. 3. Elle Speece, PLV, 71. 4. Katie Strickland, LSW, 73. 5. Brynn Sunquist, LSW, 74. 6. Adalia Maiyo, LSE, 75. 7. ANsley Sothan, LSE, 76. 8. Lauren Carr, Pius 78. 9. Jazmine Taylor, MN, 78. 10. Bayle Steele, NP, 78. 11. Sydney Taake, PLV, 78. 12. Karsen Morrison, NP, 79. 13. Neely Adler, LSW, 80. 14. Betsy Lewis, K, 821. 15. Ava Mathiews, Marian, 84.