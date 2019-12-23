PHOENIX -- Cathedral Catholic of San Diego edged Fremont High School 60-53 in the divisional title game of the Nike Tournament of Champions on Saturday.
The loss drops the Tigers to 8-1 while the Dons improve to 6-4.
Isuneh "Ice" Brady, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, scored 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Dons to the win. Taryn Johnson contributed 12 points while Alyssa Garcia and Mazatian Harris had 11 each.
The Tigers trailed 16-10 after one quarter, but cut the gap to 33-28 at halftime. The Dons extended the lead to 48-40 entering the final period.
You have free articles remaining.
Sophomore Taylor McCabe led the Tigers with 23 points, including a trio of 3-point field goals. Charli Earth added 10 points while Sarah Shepard had eight points and five rebounds. Macy Brant had a team-best 11 rebounds and five steals. Sydney Golladay distributed three assists.
The Tigers only committed nine turnovers, compared to 17 for the Dons. Cathedral, though, was 25 of 48 from the field for 52 percent while the Tigers were 20 of 55 (36 percent), including 6 of 25 from 3-point land. The Dons hit 7 of 20 trey tries (35 percent). Cathedral also outrebounded FHS 34-22.
The Tigers are the top seed for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Eighth-seeded Lincoln North Star will play ninth-seeded Grand Island on Friday. The winner of that game will face the Tigers at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Southwest.