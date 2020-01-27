{{featured_button_text}}
Neumann

WAHOO — Class C-1 No. 8 Wahoo Neumann defeated C-2 No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran 48-37 on Friday night.

The Cavaliers were led by 6-foot-5 senior Joe Fisher who was 8-of-9 from the field and scored 17 points in the win.

Neumann (9-3) won’t have long to savor the victory. After the Cavaliers play Harlan (Iowa) at Creighton’s Sokol Arena on Saturday, they face Lutheran (8-5) at home again Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament.

“I like how our kids are patient, we don’t jack up shots really quick,” said Neumann coach Mike Weiss. “That 1-3-1 (defense) isn’t easy to go against."

Neumann defeated Harlan, Iowa 65-40 on Saturday. Teagan Ahrens led the Cavaliers with 19 points.

BISHOP NEUMANN 48, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 37

Lincoln Lutheran 12 11 --37 
Bishop Neumann 10 11 12 15 --48 

Lincoln Lutheran--An. Lofgren 0-1 0-0 0, Volin 2-12 0-0 5, E. Zager 0-2 0-0 0, Duitsman 1-2 0-0 3, Bartels 0-1 1-2 1, Lebo 2-3 0-0 5, Jenkins 3-4 0-0 9, Luebbe 2-8 0-0 6, Puelz 3-8 2-2 8. Totals 13-40 3-4 37.

Bishop Neumann--Pospisil 3-11 0-0 9, Haberman 0-1 0-0 0, Lilly 1-2 0-0 2, Kmiecik 3-5 0-2 6, Ahrens 2-4 3-3 8, Fisher 8-9 1-1 17, Miller 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 20-38 4-6 48.

Three-point goals--Lutheran 8-23 (An. Lofgren 0-1, Volin 1-6, Duitsman 1-2, Bartels 0-1, Lebo 1-1, Jenkins 3-4, Luebbe 2-7, Puelz 0-1), Neumann 4-9 (Pospisil 3-7, Lilly 0-1, Ahrens 1-1). Total fouls--Lutheran 15, Neumann 10. Fouled out--none. Technical fouls--none. Rebounds--Lutheran 18 (Volin 7), Neumann 23 (Kmiecik 6). Turnovers--Lutheran 17, Neumann 12.

-----

BISHOP NEUMANN 65, HARLAN, IOWA 40

Harlan 12 10 --40 
Bishop Neumann 18 15 20 12 --65 

Harlan--Curren 8, Bruck 6, Erlemeier 10, McLaughlin 2, Monson 6, Heithoff 5, Hall 2, Christensen 1.

Bishop Neumann--Pospisil 11, Haberman 6, Lilly 16, Kmiecik 2, Ahrens 19, Fisher 4, Miller 7.  

