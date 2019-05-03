HOOPER — Wahoo Neumann placed four individuals in the top 11 on its way to winning the Logan View Invitational recently at Elkhorn Valley Golf Course.
The Cavaliers finished with a 315 while Logan View “Blue” was second at 342. West Point-Beemer, led by medalist Teague Stewart (72), finished third at 344. Fremont Bergan was fifth with a 356 — seven strokes behind fourth-place BRLD.
Noah Briley (75) and Lauren Thiele (77) were third and fourth, respectively, for Neumann. Lindsay Thiele was ninth with an 81 while Boston Pentico was 11th with an 82.
Spencer Hamilton paced Bergan by finishing with seventh with a 79.
“Outside of Spencer, we didn’t play quite as consistently as we had hoped,” Bergan coach Chris Rainforth said. “He put together another nice round, minimized his mistakes and recovered well when his shots were less than perfect.”
Preston Tracy (88), Thunder Myers (93), AJ Walter (96) and Jack Wilmes (101) also competed for the Knights.
“The other guys all came away feeling like they should have shot better than they did,” Rainforth said. “It was one thing or another that kept them from putting it all together.”
Myers shot a 46 on the front and 47 on the back while Tracy had a 43-45.
“Thunder played well, except off the tee,” Rainforth said. “Preston was really good from 100 yards and in, but struggled with his ball striking.”
Jake Hagerbaumer led Logan View by placing eighth with a 79. Teammates Gavin Nielsen and Nathan Wacker shot an 85 apiece and finished 12th and 13th, respectively. Hunter Purcell recorded a 93 while Lane Hartung had a 94.
North Bend was 11th in the team race with a 399. Connor Schlueter paced the Tigers by finishing 14th with an 86. Gage Dunn (94), Afton Obershaw (101), Jarrett Poessnecker (118) and Austin Taylor (118) also competed for the Tigers.
Howells-Dodge was ninth with a 381. The Jaguars were led by Jacob Tomcak with a 90. Luke Rocheford (92), Charlie Dvorak (92), Brady Lund (107) and Carter Jensen (111) also played for the a Jaguars.
Bergan will play Saturday in the Centennial Conference Meet at Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island. The Knights will host Arlington, David City and Yutan in a quadrangular meet Monday at the Fremont Golf Club.
“Our mental approach and focus still needs work,” Rainforth said. “Hopefully, we can make some strides with that and come ready to play on Saturday at the conference meet.”
Logan View Invitational
Team Standings — 1. Wahoo Neumann, 315. 2. Logan View “Blue,” 342. 3. West Point-Beemer, 344. 4. BRLD, 349. 5. Fremont Bergan, 356. 6. Tekamah-Herman, 373. 7. Schuyler, 378. 8. Wisner-Pilger, 379. 9. Howells-Dodge, 381. 10. Logan View “Gold,” 394. 11. North Bend, 399. 12. Pender, 561.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Teague Stewart, WP-B, 72. 2. Rockney Peck, W-P, 75. 3. Noah Briley, WN, 75. 4. Lauren Thiele, WN, 77. 5. Arizona Riecken, BRLD, 78. 6. Devon Darnell, BRLD, 79. 7. Spencer Hamilton, FB, 79. 8. Jake Hagerbaumer, LV, 79. 9. Lindsey Thiele, WN, 81. 10. Brock Rogers, T-H, 82. 11. Boston Pentico, WN, 82. 12. Gavin Nielsen, LV, 85. 13. Nathan Wacker, LV, 85. 14. Connor Schlueter, NB, 86. 15. Ty Kaup, WP-B, 87.