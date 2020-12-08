 Skip to main content
Cedar Bluff boys fall to Tri County Northeast
Cedar Bluff boys fall to Tri County Northeast

Cedar Bluffs

Cedar Bluffs fell 63-12 to Tri County Northeast Monday night. 

""We weren't able to handle their on-ball defense and it caused us to get out of rhythm on offense," Cedar Bluffs coach Jeremy Larsen said. "Too many turnovers led to too many fast break lay-ups and it snowballed from there. We will focus a lot of time and effort to getting better on offense in the next few days, and hopefully will see more consistency in our next game."

Brody Ptomey led the Wildcats with five points while Zephan Kluthe, Gabe Anaya and Hayden Giehler each scored two points. 

