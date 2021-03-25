Cedar Bluff track runs at Merrick County Invitational

The Cedar Bluffs track team opened its season at the Merrick County Invitational Wednesday.
Senior Skylar Shanahan was the top finisher for the Wildcats.
She started her season with a first-place finish in 100m in a time of 13.32 and a second-place finish in the 200m in 28.66.
She also competed in the shot put, finishing 20th with a throw of 24’ 2 ½”.
Elly Campbell had a strong showing in the hurdles, taking fourth the in the 100m hurdles in 20.25 and fifth in the 300m hurdles in 55.99.
Ali Bartholomaus took seventh in the 1,600m with a tie of 6:56.86 and also cleared 4’2” in the high jump to take sixth.
Maddie Thomas came in fourth in the 400m, clocking in at 1:10.77.
Natalie Vasquez and Monica Johnson finished back-to-back in the 800m in sixth and seventh place. Vasquez crossed the finish line in 2:55.42 and Johnson .3 seconds later.
The Wildcats 4x100m and 4x800m relay teams both took third with times of 56.71 and 12:10.81, respectively.
Kalley Sukstorf had a pair of top ten finishes in the long jump and the triple jump. The senior took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 14’11” and seventh in the triple with a final distance of 29’8”.
On the boys side, Mo Von Keitz took seventh in the 200m with a time of 25.23 and 11th in the 100m in 12.36.
Simone Tucci, who also took 10th in the high jump, checked in at fifth in the 800m with a time of 2:22.6. Jeremy Honeywell took eight in the race and Coday Clark finished just behind him in ninth. Clark also finished seventh in the 1,600m behind Morgen Marten, who took sixth.
Brennan Hunt claimed a fifth-place finish in the 110m hurdles and ninth in the 300m hurdles. Zephan Kluthe also placed in the 300m hurdles, taking fifth in a time of 51.37.
Both of the Wildcats relay teams – the 4x100m and 4x400m teams – finished eighth.
Gabe Anaya led Cedar Bluffs in the field events, taking seventh in the shot put with a throw of 36’3”.