Cedar Bluff track runs at Merrick County Invitational

The Cedar Bluffs track team opened its season at the Merrick County Invitational Wednesday.

Senior Skylar Shanahan was the top finisher for the Wildcats.

She started her season with a first-place finish in 100m in a time of 13.32 and a second-place finish in the 200m in 28.66.

She also competed in the shot put, finishing 20th with a throw of 24’ 2 ½”.

Elly Campbell had a strong showing in the hurdles, taking fourth the in the 100m hurdles in 20.25 and fifth in the 300m hurdles in 55.99.

Ali Bartholomaus took seventh in the 1,600m with a tie of 6:56.86 and also cleared 4’2” in the high jump to take sixth.

Maddie Thomas came in fourth in the 400m, clocking in at 1:10.77.

Natalie Vasquez and Monica Johnson finished back-to-back in the 800m in sixth and seventh place. Vasquez crossed the finish line in 2:55.42 and Johnson .3 seconds later.

The Wildcats 4x100m and 4x800m relay teams both took third with times of 56.71 and 12:10.81, respectively.