OMAHA—Cedar Bluffs’ Addy Sweeney went four-for-four in her medal quest at the Class D state track meet, capturing three medals Saturday on the final day of the meet.

The sophomore finished seventh in the 300m hurdles, fourth in the 400m, sixth in the 800m and third in the long jump.

The 400m and the 800m are new to Sweeney’s itinerariy this year after medaling in both the long jump and the 300m hurdles last spring as a freshman.

“It’s definitely tiring, but I know I can do it and I always get through it, but it’s definitely tiring,” Sweeney said.

Her first medal came on Friday starting with the long jump in the morning session where she jumped 16’ 8 3/4”

Saturday was the marathon, starting with the 800m in the opening race of the day where she clocked in at 2:27.16 to take sixth.

Two hours later, she was back on the track for the 400m finals, sprinting around the track in 1:01.06.

A little under 90 minutes later, Sweeney was back on the blocks for the 300m hurdles—her favorite event out of the four—where she turned in a time of 48.70.

Her four trips up the podium were enough to put Cedar Bluffs 14th in the team standings with 16 team points.

“I’m really proud, especially being the only one from Cedar Bluffs,” Sweeney said. “To get four medals, it’s phenomenal.”

North Bend Central also notched a pair of medals on the final day of state.

Senior Kaitlyn Emanuel added a fifth place medal in the shot put to her illustrious Tiger career, landing her best throw at 39’ 1/2”.

Junior Jordan Settles finished seventh in the Class C boys pole vault, clearing 13’.