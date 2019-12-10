Allen downed Cedar Bluffs 35-9 on Monday night in boys prep basketball action.
Rawa Mohammdi led the Wildcats with three points. Gabe Anaya and Brody Ptomey had two apiece while Ethan Schutt and Grant Pleskac had one each.
Schutt grabbed five rebounds and Mohammdi had three. Pleskac recorded four steals.
"We just have to keep working," Cedar Bluffs coach Clay Shepard said. "That is the only thing we know how to do. For the second-straight game, I was impressed with our half-court defense. Most of the time if we can hold the opponent to 35, we feel pretty good about our chances, but we just shot ourselves in the foot offensively too many times."