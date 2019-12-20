Omaha Christian Academy defeated Cedar Bluffs 70-24 on Thursday night in boys prep basketball
Ethan Schutt led the Wildcats with 11 points. Grant Pleskac added six while Brody Ptomey had three. Gabe Anaya and Chris Vasquez finished with two each. Vasquez, Ptomey and Pleskac had three rebounds each.
"We are finding out what works and what doesn't, slowly but surely," Cedar Bluffs coach Clay Shepard said. "The problem right now is that we have a lot of mistakes with a few good plays mixed in. We have to keep grinding away until that turns into a bunch of plays where we do things the right way with the occasional mistake mixed in."