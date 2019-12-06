East Butler defeated Cedar Bluffs 58-20 on Thursday night in boys basketball.
Ethan Schutt led the Wildcats with 18 points and seven rebounds. Dominick Classen and Gabe Anaya added one each.
"We have a lot to improve on, which we knew was coming, but it's good now to have seen it" Cedar Bluffs coach Clayton Shepard said. "Every player on our team is playing a completely new role this year and we knew it was going to be tough going against a team with everyone back who plays a very 'in your face' style of basketball.
"Defensively, I was pleased, but when you give up over 30 fast-break points, it makes it tough for that to matter much."