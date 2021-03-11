Cedar Bluffs Brody Ptomey signs with Simpson College

Cedar Bluffs senior Brody Ptomey will continue his football career, signing with Division III Simpson College Thursday.

"It just felt like it was home for me, that was the main reason," Ptomey said.

Ptomey, who led the Wildcats in total tackles this past fall with 63, is joining the Storm as a linebacker and will be making the transition from 8-man football to 11-man with his jump to the collegiate level.

"I am really excited about it, I am ready to learn a lot of new stuff," Ptomey said.

The senior also weighted the option of going to Nebraska Wesleyan before ultimately deciding that he'd call Indianola, Iowa home for the next for years.

"At the end of the day, Simpson felt right for me and my family," Ptomey said.

The Storm, which plays in the American River Conference, went 4-4 in 2019 and will play a three-game schedule this fall.

