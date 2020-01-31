{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Bluffs

Ethan Schutt and Grant Pleskac finished in double figures for Cedar Bluffs but it wasn't enough as College View defeated the Wildcats 44-40 Thursday night in boys basketball action.

Schutt and Pleskac scored 16 and 13 points respectively.

Garrett Fortney scored a game-high 26 points for College View.

COLLEGE VIEW 44, CEDAR BLUFFS 40

College View1271114--44
Cedar Bluffs921118--40

College View--Sigowa 7, Okenga 2, Fortney 26, Trumble 9.

Cedar Bluffs--Kluthe 2, Schutt 16, Pleskac 13, Ptomey 9.

