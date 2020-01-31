Ethan Schutt and Grant Pleskac finished in double figures for Cedar Bluffs but it wasn't enough as College View defeated the Wildcats 44-40 Thursday night in boys basketball action.
Schutt and Pleskac scored 16 and 13 points respectively.
Garrett Fortney scored a game-high 26 points for College View.
COLLEGE VIEW 44, CEDAR BLUFFS 40
|College View
|12
|7
|11
|14
|--
|44
|Cedar Bluffs
|9
|2
|11
|18
|--
|40
College View--Sigowa 7, Okenga 2, Fortney 26, Trumble 9.
Cedar Bluffs--Kluthe 2, Schutt 16, Pleskac 13, Ptomey 9.