Cedar Bluffs falls in district opener

No. 5 seed Cedar Bluffs fell to No. 4 seed Mead 56-16 in the opening round of the D-1 District 1 tournament Tuesday at Archbishop Bergan.

Mead started the game on a 19-0 run, cementing their advantage five minutes into the ball game.

Elly Campbell scored the first points of the game for Cedar Bluffs at the three minute mark of the first quarter, cashing in a 3-pointer to stop Mead’s run.

The Raiders led 24-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Mead’s offensive onslaught continued in the second frame with the Raiders opening up a 39-9 lead by halftime.

The Raiders reached the running clock mark by the end of the third quarter at 53-13.

Skylar Shanahan led Cedar Bluffs with nine points.

Mead’s Emily Hebenstreit went for 34 points, knocking down four 3-pointers—one in each quarter.

The Lady Wildcats finish the season with an 8-14 record.

Mead advances to play top seeded Bergan at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

In other area district action, No. 1 seed North Bend handled Arlington 38-22 in the semifinals of the Class C-1 District 5 tournament.