Cedar Bluffs falls in district opener

No. 5 seed Cedar Bluffs fell to No. 4 seed Mead 56-16 in the opening round of the D-1 District 1 tournament Tuesday at Archbishop Bergan.
Mead started the game on a 19-0 run, cementing their advantage five minutes into the ball game.
Elly Campbell scored the first points of the game for Cedar Bluffs at the three minute mark of the first quarter, cashing in a 3-pointer to stop Mead’s run.
The Raiders led 24-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Mead’s offensive onslaught continued in the second frame with the Raiders opening up a 39-9 lead by halftime.
The Raiders reached the running clock mark by the end of the third quarter at 53-13.
Skylar Shanahan led Cedar Bluffs with nine points.
Mead’s Emily Hebenstreit went for 34 points, knocking down four 3-pointers—one in each quarter.
The Lady Wildcats finish the season with an 8-14 record.
Mead advances to play top seeded Bergan at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
In other area district action, No. 1 seed North Bend handled Arlington 38-22 in the semifinals of the Class C-1 District 5 tournament.
The Lady Tigers led 10-2 after the end of the first quarter. Arlington kept North Bend Central to four points in the second quarter, but couldn’t close the gap, trailing 14-5 at halftime.
North Bend Central and Arlington found their offensive footing after the break with the Lady Tigers pulling out to a double-digit lead at 27-13.
Cierra Kluthe and Sydney Emanuel both tallied 11 points for North Bend Central.
Arlington reached the semifinals by beating Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 39-26 Monday night.
Arlington finishes the year at 10-14.
North Bend Central advances to play West Point Bemmer in the district championship game Thursday at 7 p.m. in North Bend. West Point Beemer beat Oakland-Craig 50-19 in the other district semifinals game.