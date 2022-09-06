Cedar Bluffs football ends winless drought

For the first time in nearly three years, the Cedar Bluffs football program has a one in the win column.

The Wildcats went wire-to-wire against Walthill Friday for a 54-6 win.

"This was a complete team win," said Cedar Bluffs coach Thomas Brinkman. "The players worked hard all week to prepare for this game and keep getting better each day."

The duo of senior quarterback Michael Gerber and freshman wide receiver Trayven Kluthe powered Cedar Bluffs to seven touchdowns and 243 yards of offense.

The pair connected on the first of their four scoring hook ups at the seven minute, 41 seconds mark of the opening quarter for a 10-yard score for an early 8-0 lead.

The Wildcats offense exploded in the second quarter, racking up 38 points.

Gerber scored on runs of 19-, 25-, and five-yards while also tossing a 19- and a 35-yard score to Kluthe to open up a 46-0 halftime lead.

Cedar Bluffs final score came at the midway point of the third quarter, a nine-yard pass from Gerber to Kluthe.

Walthill avoided being shutout with a six-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the game.

Cedar Bluffs went 6-for-7 on two point conversions with Gerber running in four and throwing two to Kluthe.

Gerber finished with a team leading 115 yards rushing on 11 carries while also completing five of seven passes for 74 yards.

Kluthe caught all five passes.

Brock Schwarz also added 52 yards rushing on nine carries for the Wildcats.

The win ends an 18-game losing skid that included back-to-back winless seasons.

"We hope to keep some momentum going into our homecoming game this coming week against Giltner," Brinkman said.

Cedar Bluffs hosts the Hornets at 7 p.m. Friday.