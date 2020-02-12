Cedar Bluffs girls rout Cornerstone Christian

BELLEVUE--Cedar Bluffs cruised to a 49-29 win over Cornerstone Christian Tuesday night in girls basketball action.

Alyssa Classen led the Wildcats in the win with a game-high 17 points. She added 10 steals and nine rebounds. Skylar Shanahan and Nevaeh Patyk added nine points apiece. Shanahan pulled down 18 rebounds.

"Alyssa, Skylar and Nevaeh gave us a huge boost offensively tonight," Cedar Bluffs coach Brian Dunker said. "Their defense led to great production on the offensive end. Faith Hansen did all the things that don’t show up on the stat sheet.

"Our pressure really gave them trouble and we stayed in pressure most of the way. It allowed us to get layups which is way better than running an offense."

Cedar Bluffs closes out its regular season Thursday night at home when they host Omaha Brownell-Talbot.

CEDAR BLUFFS 49, CORNERSTONE 29