Cedar Bluffs leaning on trio of returners

Cedar Bluffs will be leaning on a trio of upperclassmen to help improve upon last year’s 5-18 mark.

“We have a pretty young team with only three guys coming back with varsity experience so we are really going to depend on those three leaders,” coach Jeremy Larsen said.

Senior Brody Ptomey is the top returning scorer after avering 4.5 points per game last year.

“He is probably our best pure scorer and is a very good floor leader for us,” Larsen said.

Fellow senor Gabe Anaya averaged 2 points per game while also bringing in 3.7 rebounds per game.

“He does the dirty work for us, likes sticking his nose in there and getting the rebound and is also a really good defender,” Larsen said.

Junior Zephan Kluthe was good for 3.8 points per game a year ago while also leading the defensive charge.

“He is probably our best defender,” Larsen said.

Cedar Bluffs will also be mixing in group of younger players