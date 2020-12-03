 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Bluffs leaning on trio of returners
View Comments

Cedar Bluffs leaning on trio of returners

{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_120320_BP_CB BBB_p1.jpg

The Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team poses for a team photo.

 Submitted Photo

Cedar Bluffs will be leaning on a trio of upperclassmen to help improve upon last year’s 5-18 mark.

“We have a pretty young team with only three guys coming back with varsity experience so we are really going to depend on those three leaders,” coach Jeremy Larsen said.

Senior Brody Ptomey is the top returning scorer after avering 4.5 points per game last year.

“He is probably our best pure scorer and is a very good floor leader for us,” Larsen said.

Fellow senor Gabe Anaya averaged 2 points per game while also bringing in 3.7 rebounds per game.

“He does the dirty work for us, likes sticking his nose in there and getting the rebound and is also a really good defender,” Larsen said.

Junior Zephan Kluthe was good for 3.8 points per game a year ago while also leading the defensive charge.

“He is probably our best defender,” Larsen said.

Cedar Bluffs will also be mixing in group of younger players

“You could kind of tell it’s going to take a little while for those guys to gel with the new offense and defense they are learning, but for the most part those young kids were at the open gyms (this summer) working on their individual skills,” Larsen said.

2020-21 Schedule

Dec. 3- at East Butler

Dec. 5- at Essex- IA

Dec. 7- Tri County Northeast

Dec. 8- College View Academy

Dec. 12- Spalding Academy

Dec. 17- Omaha Christian Academy

Dec. 18- at Whiting- IA

12/29-12/30 (To Be Determined)

Jan. 2- Dorchester

Jan. 5- Mead

Jan. 8- at Lewiston

Jan. 9- at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 15- at Elba

Jan. 16- Heartland Christian- IA

Jan. 19- at Cornerstone Christian

01/25-01/30 (To Be Determined)

Feb. 1- Iowa School-Deaf

Feb. 5- St. Edward

Feb. 6- at Parkview Christian

Feb. 19- at Winside

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News