Athletes from Cedar Bluffs and Mead are among the players honored on the D2-2 All-District Football Team.
Dylan Marchand, a junior defensive back for the Wildcats, was named to the first-team defense. Other defensive selections included Aidan Mongan and Cale Tweedy of the Raiders.
Mongan, a senior linebacker, recorded 101 tackles and recovered two fumbles. Tweedy, a senior defensive back, had 68 tackles and recovered a fumble.
JT Haag of the Raiders was also named to the first team as a kick returner.
Haag averaged 27.2 yards on 17 kickoff returns. He scored two touchdowns. He also averaged 27.8 yards on six punt returns and had one touchdown.
Other first-team defensive picks included Emerson-Hubbard teammates Jake Kneifl, Nolan Ostrand and Micah Lamprecht, Jaydon Jump of Pender and Travis Stanley of Clarkson-Leigh.
The first-team offensive picks include: C-L teammates Tommy McEvoy, John Langhorst and Cort Pokorny, E-H teammates Nolan Belt and Spencer Burcham, Pender teammates Sam Mailloux and Dylan Vogt and Christian Maas of Omaha Christian Academy.