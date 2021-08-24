Cedar Bluffs ready for new year

Cedar Bluffs football returns a trio of top performers last year, but have holes to fill on both sides of the ball heading into the 2021 season.

“We are excited this year,” Cedar Bluffs coach Thomas Brinkman said. “We have a good group of upperclassmen and a good chunk of underclassmen that are ready to step in and fill some roles.”

The Wildcats bring back nearly all of its offensive production from last fall’s 0-8 squad.

Quarterback Josh Cizek ran for 692 yards and four touchdowns while also throwing for 311 yards and six scores in his first year under center.

“He did a great job for us as a first year starter for us,” Brinkman said.

His backfield mates of Zephan Kluthe and Isaac Baker are also back. Kluthe led the team in touchdowns with seven while Baker was the squad's second-leading rusher at 581 yards.

One challenge for the Wildcats will be having to find an entirely new offensive line this fall.

“Last year, our three lineman were all seniors, so that’s the biggest hole that we’ve got to fill, but we’ve got some juniors, sophomores and freshmen that are chomping at the bit to try and get into that position,” Brinkman said.