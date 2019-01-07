Cedar Bluffs suffered a 47-38 loss to Dorchester on Saturday in girls high school basketball.
Alyssa Classen led the Wildcats with 19 points. Jadyn Vacha added 10 while Skylar Shanahan chipped in four.
On Friday, the Wildcats defeated Lewiston 44-9 as Vacha and Shanahan had 11 points each.
Classen and Faith Hansen added seven each while Neveah Patyk had three. Fenja Siemens and Megan Schollmeyer had two each and Emmy Brown contributed one.
The Wildcats outscored Lewiston 15-2 in the fourth quarter.