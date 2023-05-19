OMAHA - The opening day of the Class C and D state track meet Friday saw one area athlete capture a state medal and earn two spots in finals heats.

Cedar Bluffs’ Addy Sweeney started her hunt for a four-medal weekend by taking one trip up the podium and ensuring at least two more on the finals day.

The sophomore finished third in the Class D long jump, leaping 16’ 8 ¾” to finish third, moving up five spots from her medal finish as a freshman.

Sweeney also reached the finals in both the 400m and the 300m hurdles.

Unimpeded around the track, she turned in a time of 1:01.87 for the sixth fastest qualifying time.

While clearing hurdles, Sweeney clocked in at 47.78, winning the opening heat and posting the third fastest time of the day.

She will also run the 800m Saturday where she comes in with the fifth fastest seeding time.

Trevor Brainard, Bergan’s lone competitor Friday in the Class C state meet, finished 17th overall in the 100m turning in a time of 23.55.

He’ll compete again Saturday morning in the long jump.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik, the Knights’ lone girls competitor, will run both the 800m and the 1600m Saturday.

North Bend Central had four athletes compete Friday.

Sophomore Alexa Brodd just missed the finals in the Class C 100m, clocking in at 12.72 to finish in ninth place.

Freshman Mila Anderson logged a best jump of 15’1 ¾” in the long jump to finish in 21st place.

On the boys side, senior Peyton Bruce finished 19th in the triple jump with a best distance of 40’ 7 ¾”.

Logan Views’ pair of runners in the Class C girls 100m race finished 17th and 22nd. Freshman Sydney Sagehorn ran a 12.94 while senior Kylie Kloster turned in a 13.11.

The Raiders boys 4x800m team of Truman Young, Jacob Smith, Matson Beacom and Samuel Peters finished 16th with a time of 9:01.77.

The Class C and D State Track Meet will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday with running events starting at 1:30 p.m.