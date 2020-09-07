Cedar Bluffs sweeps homecoming triangular

Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Cedar Bluffs took care of a pair of conference foes Friday night during the Wildcats' homecoming triangular, sweeping Parkview Christian 2-0 (25-9, 25-8) and Cornerstone Christian 2-0 (25-19, 25-20).

In game two, Maddie Thomas stuffed the stat sheet with six aces, seven digs and a kill. Christine Kotschwar led the offense with five kills while Skylar Shanahan and Elly Campbell each had four kills and a pair of aces.