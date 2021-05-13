Cedar Bluffs trio earns state meet bids

A trio of Cedar Bluffs athletes will represent the Wildcats at the Class D State Track meet.

Kalley Sukstorf, Skylar Shanahan and Ali Bartholomaus all punched their tickets out of the Class D-2 meet Wednesday in Osceola.

Sukstorf landed a jump of 15'1 3/4" in the long jump to finish second.

Shanahan posted a 13.05 in the 100m to finish second. Her time is the eighth fastest across all districts.

Bartholomaus finished second in the 1600m in 6:10.06 - the 20th best time in all district competition.

The Cedar Bluffs girls team finished fifth as a team with 49 points while the boys took ninth with 12 points.

The Class D State meet is set to begin Wednesday, May 19, running alongside the Class A competition.

