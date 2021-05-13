 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Bluffs trio earns state meet bids
0 comments

Cedar Bluffs trio earns state meet bids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A trio of Cedar Bluffs athletes will represent the Wildcats at the Class D State Track meet. 

Kalley Sukstorf, Skylar Shanahan and Ali Bartholomaus all punched their tickets out of the Class D-2 meet Wednesday in Osceola.

Sukstorf landed a jump of 15'1 3/4" in the long jump to finish second. 

Shanahan posted a 13.05 in the 100m to finish second. Her time is the eighth fastest across all districts. 

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news

Bartholomaus finished second in the 1600m in 6:10.06 - the 20th best time in all district competition.

The Cedar Bluffs girls team finished fifth as a team with 49 points while the boys took ninth with 12 points. 

The Class D State meet is set to begin Wednesday, May 19, running alongside the Class A competition. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News