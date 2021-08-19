Cedar Bluffs volleyball looking for continued growth

The Cedar Bluffs volleyball team is coming off a 16-12 season in the first year under head coach Anna White and are hoping to building off the successes of last fall.

“We do have a pretty young group, so it is going to be a building year, but I think that we have the right girls and the right leadership to make it happen where we can start setting those expectations to start building a good culture within the program,” White said.

The first year for White did not go quite as planned with the COVID-19 pandemic, but this past offseason gave the group a chance to make up for some lost time.

“It’s been a lot more fun because we’ve gotten to do a lot more,” White said. “Being able to do more team bonding where we aren’t having to worry as much. It feels a little bit more relaxed.”

Cedar Bluffs returns two key pieces in setter Grace Williams and outside hitter Elly Campbell.

“Getting that senior leadership out there will help drive us to be pretty good,” White said.

Campbell will lead the attack along with Ali Bartholomaus.

“(Campbell) is going to be our power up at the front and be one of our most dominant hitters,” White said.