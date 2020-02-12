Centennial beats Yutan girls in OT
View Comments
spotlight top story

Centennial beats Yutan girls in OT

{{featured_button_text}}
Yutan

Centennial edged Yutan 45-42 in overtime in girls basketball action Tuesday night.

Yutan outscored Centennial 14-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Hunter Hartshorn led all scorers with 16 points in the win.

Molly Davis led Yutan with 14 points and Josoff added 10.

Yutan (13-8) travels to Johnson County Central on Thursday to close out the regular season.

CENTENNIAL 45, YUTAN 42, OT

Yutan 11 14 --42 
Centennial 11 13 --45 

Yutan--Davis 14, Kerkman 4, Josoff 10, Lloyd 7, Krajicek 1, Vandenack 6.

Centennial--Green 3, Cast 3, Dey 7, Fehlhafer 8, Hartshorn 16, utter 2, Rathjen 4, Stuhr 2.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News