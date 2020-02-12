Centennial beats Yutan girls in OT

Centennial edged Yutan 45-42 in overtime in girls basketball action Tuesday night.
Yutan outscored Centennial 14-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Hunter Hartshorn led all scorers with 16 points in the win.
Molly Davis led Yutan with 14 points and Josoff added 10.
Yutan (13-8) travels to Johnson County Central on Thursday to close out the regular season.
CENTENNIAL 45, YUTAN 42, OT
|Yutan
|8
|11
|7
|14
|2
|--
|42
|Centennial
|11
|7
|13
|9
|5
|--
|45
Yutan--Davis 14, Kerkman 4, Josoff 10, Lloyd 7, Krajicek 1, Vandenack 6.
Centennial--Green 3, Cast 3, Dey 7, Fehlhafer 8, Hartshorn 16, utter 2, Rathjen 4, Stuhr 2.