Centennial ends Neumann's run in subdistricts

Wahoo Bishop Neumann's Cinderella girls post-season basketball tournament came to an end in subdistrict C2-6 Thursday night at Malcolm High School.

The No. 5-seeded Cavaliers beat No. 4 Shelby-Rishing City 48-32 in the subdistrict play-in game on Monday and then knocked off No. 1 seed Cross County 43-35 on Tuesday.

Centennial though broke Neumann's tournament win streak by pulling away in the fourth quarter. Leading 20-15, Centennial outscored Neumann 12-6 in the final quarter to seal the win.

Freshman Kinslee Bosak led Neumann (5-18) with six points.

Centennial senior Hunter Hartshorn scored a game-high 12 points.

CENTENNIAL 32, BISHOP NEUMANN 21