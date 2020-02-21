Centennial ends Neumann's run in subdistricts

Wahoo Bishop Neumann's Cinderella girls post-season basketball tournament came to an end in subdistrict C2-6 Thursday night at Malcolm High School.
The No. 5-seeded Cavaliers beat No. 4 Shelby-Rishing City 48-32 in the subdistrict play-in game on Monday and then knocked off No. 1 seed Cross County 43-35 on Tuesday.
Centennial though broke Neumann's tournament win streak by pulling away in the fourth quarter. Leading 20-15, Centennial outscored Neumann 12-6 in the final quarter to seal the win.
Freshman Kinslee Bosak led Neumann (5-18) with six points.
Centennial senior Hunter Hartshorn scored a game-high 12 points.
CENTENNIAL 32, BISHOP NEUMANN 21
|Bishop Neumann
|5
|6
|4
|6
|--
|21
|Centennial
|8
|6
|6
|12
|--
|32
Bishop Neumann--Bosak 6, Most 5, Spangler 4, Toline 3, Thiele 2, Ingwerson 1.
Centennial--Hartshorn 12, Fehlhafer 9, Stuhr 5, Cast 4, Dey 2.