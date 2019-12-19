YUTAN -- Grace Cave scored 14 points to help Weeping Water stay unbeaten with a 48-29 win over Yutan in girls basketball.
Peyton Barrett added 11 points for the Indians, who improve to 5-0.
Yutan broke to a 6-4 lead before the Indians tied it at 10. Weeping Water then went on a 26-7 run to open a 36-17 advantage into the third quarter.
After some first-quarter success, the Chieftains struggled with their shooting in the final three quarters as they were 6 of 29 from the field.
"Weeping Water is a nice team with two very good players and a supporting cast who know their roles and do a nice job of hitting open shots and playing team defense," Fremont coach Rod Henkel said. "I think they're the top team in our conference this season."
You have free articles remaining.
Henkel said the Chieftains focused their defensive efforts on Cave and Barrett, but other players kept making shots.
"But it was the offensive end where we had the most problems," Henkel said. "We spent a lot of energy breaking their full-court press and then we never found our rhythm in the half-court. Part of that was due to their defense. We needed to do a better job getting into our offense and capitalize on scoring opportunities."
Johanna Vandenack had seven points and six rebounds for the Cheiftains, 3-2. Laycee Josoff added six points while Molly Davis had five points, three assists and four steals.
"Hopefully we'll put this game behind us and maybe we'll have a chance to face them again in the conference tournament," Henkel said.