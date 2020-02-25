Chieftains move on in C2-3 tournament after win over Bergan

WEST POINT—The Yutan boys basketball team showed why they are the No. 2 team in Class C-2 Tuesday night at West Point-Beemer High School.
The Chieftains used solid defense to shut down Archbishop Bergan while the offense posted a 20-0 lead on their way to a 50-24 win. Yutan advances to the Subdistrict C2-3 final which will be played at 7 Thursday night at West Point.
The Chieftains (20-3) will play the winner of Tuesday night’s late game between Oakland-Craig and Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Yutan’s 20-0 run to start the game was aided by five 3-pointers. Will Hays started the run with a 3 to open the scoring. Later, Trey Knudsen and Brady Timm hit back-too-back 3s to give a 15-0 lead at the end of one quarter.
Knudsen hit his second 3 of the game to start the second quarter and then Sam Petersen grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back for the 20-0 lead.
Bergan finally got on the scoreboard about 90 minutes into the second quarter when Gavin Logemann scored on an inbounds play.
You have free articles remaining.
Hays added his second 3 with 35 seconds remaining in the first half to put Yutan ahead 30-9 at the half.
Yutan continued to dominate in the second half outscoring Bergan 20-15 the rest of the way.
Yutan, the No. 2-ranked team in Class C2, has just three losses this season. They lost to Class B No. 3 Wahoo High 53-50, No. C-1 No. 1 Auburn 50-39 and Class C-2 No. 7 Wahoo Neumann 58-49.
Bergan (8-15) was led in scoring by sophomore Gavin Logemann with 7 points.
YUTAN 50, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 24
YUTAN 50, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 24
Yutan 0 9 7 8 — 24
Bergan 15 15 11 9 — 50