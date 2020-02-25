Chieftains move on in C2-3 tournament after win over Bergan

WEST POINT—The Yutan boys basketball team showed why they are the No. 2 team in Class C-2 Tuesday night at West Point-Beemer High School.

The Chieftains used solid defense to shut down Archbishop Bergan while the offense posted a 20-0 lead on their way to a 50-24 win. Yutan advances to the Subdistrict C2-3 final which will be played at 7 Thursday night at West Point.

The Chieftains (20-3) will play the winner of Tuesday night’s late game between Oakland-Craig and Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

Yutan’s 20-0 run to start the game was aided by five 3-pointers. Will Hays started the run with a 3 to open the scoring. Later, Trey Knudsen and Brady Timm hit back-too-back 3s to give a 15-0 lead at the end of one quarter.

Knudsen hit his second 3 of the game to start the second quarter and then Sam Petersen grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back for the 20-0 lead.

Bergan finally got on the scoreboard about 90 minutes into the second quarter when Gavin Logemann scored on an inbounds play.

Hays added his second 3 with 35 seconds remaining in the first half to put Yutan ahead 30-9 at the half.

Yutan continued to dominate in the second half outscoring Bergan 20-15 the rest of the way.