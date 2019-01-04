OMAHA -- Yutan returned to action Thursday night by defeating Omaha Brownell-Talbot 64-47 in girls prep basketball.
It was the Chieftains' first game since losing 42-35 on Dec. 20 to Auburn.
"We came out very strong and then we had runs of very good play and rusty play," Yutan coach Rod Henkel said.
Yutan jumped to a leads of 13-2 and 18-5 in the first quarter. Molly Davis hit a trio of 3-point baskets in the opening period.
The Raiders, though, scored on seven of their first eight possessions of second quarter to close to within 26-23. Yutan then went on a 9-0 to take control for good.
"We shot well from the perimeter, but missed some bunnies and free throws or we could've widened the margin," Henkel said.
Davis led Yutan with 20 points. Rylie Jones added 17 points and five assists. Johanna Vandenack grabbed 10 rebounds while Taylor Arensberg had eight points and eight rebounds. Lynn Smith had a team-best five steals.
Cecan Porter had 26 points to lead OBT.
"Porter made us pay any time that we left her open," Henkel said. "Brownell has a nice team and this was a good win for us coming off a two-week break."
The win improves Yutan to 6-3 while the Raiders fall to 6-4.