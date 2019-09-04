Fremont High School couldn't cash in on its opportunities in extra innings on Tuesday night against Bellevue East.
The Chieftains scored five times in the top of the 11th and held on to down the Tigers 8-5 at Schilke Fields.
"I think the toughest part of this loss is that our defense held in the eighth, ninth and 10th coupled with the fact that we got a runner to third in each of those three innings, but we couldn't get her in to win the game," Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. "We just couldn't get that runner moved another 60 feet."
Fremont's best chance to win in extra innings may have come in the ninth. Mallory Schleicher started the inning at second. Carlie Neuhaus' sacrifice bunt moved Schleicher to third before Morgan Kalisek and Tori Baker were intentionally walked. East got out of the inning with a strike out and a ground out.
Libby Walls' RBI single in the 11th put East up 4-3. Reese Floro and Liana McMurty later added two-run singles to make it 8-3.
The Tigers battled in the bottom of the 11th. Kylie Phillips started the inning at second and came home on Mallory Schleicher's single. Neuhaus singled before East retired a batter. Baker then drove Schleicher in with a single. East, however, retired the next two batters to end the game.
"I credit our girls for scratching and clawing until the end," Coach Schleicher said. "These types of games can make you stronger as a team if you learn something from it and I think this will stay in the back of their minds for a while."
Makenzie Ridder's RBI single in the first put FHS up 1-0. The lead increased to 2-0 in the third. Ella Cooper singled and moved to third on Aleesha Broussard's double. An error on a ball hit by Ridder scored Cooper.
Katie Cunningham of East tied it with a two-run homer in the fourth. The Chieftains went ahead in the seventh on a RBI double by Floro.
Fremont knotted the score at 3 in the bottom of the seventh. Morgan Kalisek ripped a lead-off double. With one out, Anna Prauner singled Kalisek home.
Baker led Fremont's offense by going 3-for-5 with a run and a RBI. Kalisek doubled and triple and scored once. Neuhaus, Mallory Schleicher, Ridder, Broussard, Cooper and Prauner had one hit each.
Cooper took the hard-luck loss. She allowed nine hits and five earned runs in 11 innings. She walked three and struck out seven.
The Tigers will play a Heartland Athletic Conference doubleheader against Lincoln East at 5 Thursday night at the Doris Bair Softball Complex. On Saturday, the Tigers will compete in the Norfolk Tournament.