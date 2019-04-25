The Class A district soccer schedules are set.
The Fremont High School boys are the fourth seed in the A-3 district tournament at Gretna. The Tigers, 3-11, will play the host school, 11-1, at 5 Tuesday night. Third-seeded Bellevue West, 5-9, will face second-seeded Omaha Westside, 6-9, at 7 Tuesday night.
The winners will play at 7:30 p.m. May 2.
The FHS girls are the third seed in the A-7 district at Bellevue West. The Tigers, 3-9, will play second-seeded Papillion-La Vista, 10-6, at 7 Monday night. The top-seeded Thunderbirds, 11-3, will play Omaha Northwest, 4-10, in the opener at 5 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 2.