Fremont's Alejandro Calderon fights for possession against Grand Island's Abdul Juma during the first half of a game earlier this month at Christensen Field. The Tigers face Gretna on Tuesday in the A-3 district tournament. 

 COLIN LARSON, Fremont Tribune

The Class A district soccer schedules are set.

The Fremont High School boys are the fourth seed in the A-3 district tournament at Gretna. The Tigers, 3-11, will play the host school, 11-1, at 5 Tuesday night. Third-seeded Bellevue West, 5-9, will face second-seeded Omaha Westside, 6-9, at 7 Tuesday night.

The winners will play at 7:30 p.m. May 2.

The FHS girls are the third seed in the A-7 district at Bellevue West. The Tigers, 3-9, will play second-seeded Papillion-La Vista, 10-6, at 7 Monday night. The top-seeded Thunderbirds, 11-3, will play Omaha Northwest, 4-10, in the opener at 5 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 2.

