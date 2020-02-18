Class A districts are set: Fremont will host

The Fremont High girls basketball team will be the top seed when District A-7 play begins Tuesday.

Fremont will host Lincoln North Star at 6:30 p.m. at Al Bahe Gymnasium. Last year’s state runner up in Class A, Lincoln Southwest, is the No. 2 seed and Gretna the No. 3 seed in the district.

Southwest defeated Fremont earlier this season in Fremont on a Kate Dilsaver 3-pointer at the buzzer. The final is set for 6:30 next Thursday night, Feb. 27.

Lincoln Pius X is the top overall seed in Class A. Other district No. 1 seeds are Millard South, Omaha Westside, Lincoln East and North Platte and Papillion-La Vista.

District play begins Monday in the five-team Districts 1-5 when the Nos. 4 and 5 seeded teams in each district square off. Districts A-6 and A-7 have four teams each.

Millard North, the defending state champion is the No. 2 seed in the Omaha Westside district.

Millard South, the top-rated team in Class A, is the No. 2 seed based on wild-card points.