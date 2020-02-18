Class A districts are set: Fremont will host
spotlight alert top story

Class A districts are set: Fremont will host

  • Updated
Sydney Golladay

Fremont High School senior guard Sydney Golladay goes up for two points as teammate Taylor McCabe looks on in the Al Bahe Gymnasium. The Tigers suffered a 42-40 loss to Lincoln Southwest on Thursday night. 

 Brent Wasenius

The Fremont High girls basketball team will be the top seed when District A-7 play begins Tuesday.

Fremont will host Lincoln North Star at 6:30 p.m. at Al Bahe Gymnasium. Last year’s state runner up in Class A, Lincoln Southwest, is the No. 2 seed and Gretna the No. 3 seed in the district.

Southwest defeated Fremont earlier this season in Fremont on a Kate Dilsaver 3-pointer at the buzzer. The final is set for 6:30 next Thursday night, Feb. 27.

Lincoln Pius X is the top overall seed in Class A. Other district No. 1 seeds are Millard South, Omaha Westside, Lincoln East and North Platte and Papillion-La Vista.

District play begins Monday in the five-team Districts 1-5 when the Nos. 4 and 5 seeded teams in each district square off. Districts A-6 and A-7 have four teams each.

Millard North, the defending state champion is the No. 2 seed in the Omaha Westside district.

Millard South, the top-rated team in Class A, is the No. 2 seed based on wild-card points.

A-1: Monday—Omaha North at Kearney, 7 p.m.; Tuesday—Kearney/Omaha North winner at Lincoln Pius X, 6:30; Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast, 6:30; Feb. 27—final, 6:30.

A-2: Monday—Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East, 5:15; Tuesday—Bellevue East/Lincoln Southeast winner at Millard South, 5:30; Omaha Northwest at South Sioux City, 6; Feb. 27—final, 7.

A-3: Monday—Grand Island at Omaha Benson, 6; Tuesday—Omaha Benson/Grand Island winner at Omaha Westside, 7; Omaha Marian at Millard North, 6; Feb. 27—final, 7.

A-4: Monday—Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West, 5:30; Tuesday—Bellevue West/Omaha Bryan winner at Lincoln East, 7; Omaha Burke at Lincoln High, 6; Feb. 27—final, 7.

A-5: Monday—Omaha South at Omaha Central, 5:15; Tuesday—Omaha Central/Omaha South winner at North Platte, 6; Elkhorn South at Millard West, 6; Feb. 27—final, 6.

A-6: Tuesday—Columbus at Papillion-La Vista, 6; Papillion-La Vista South at Elkhorn, 6; Feb. 27—final, 6.

A-7: Tuesday—Lincoln North Star at Fremont, 6:30; Gretna at Lincoln Southwest, 7; Feb. 27—final, 6:30.

 

