The girls state basketball tournament is 30 days away.
But we could see some flashes of Pinnacle Bank Arena play out over the next two weeks in Class A.
There are six games pitting rated teams against each other this week, including a top-three matchup featuring No. 2 Lincoln Pius X and No. 3 Lincoln East. The Spartans will turn around and host No. 5 Papillion-La Vista less than 24 hours later.
No. 1 Millard South will play at No. 7 Fremont on Saturday in a matchup of two of the best shooting teams in the state. But prior to hosting the top-ranked Patriots, the Tigers get No. 9 Lincoln High on Friday.
Meanwhile, No. 6 Lincoln Southwest, which has won seven straight, will get a great opportunity to see how far it has grown with a road trip to No. 4 Omaha Westside on Saturday.
So, yeah, a big week.
"This is the time of the year I think every team is trying to prepare to be at their best," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "I think having some tough games right now really does give you that opportunity to work on any weaknesses that you may still have."
For Lincoln East, this week's games are a continuation of a difficult schedule. After the weekend, the Spartans will have played nine top-10 teams. And after a Feb. 18 meeting with Millard South, the Spartans will have played every rated team. The weekend begins with a rematch against the Thunderbolts, who won the first meeting 60-48 in the Heartland Athletic Conference semifinals in late December.
In weeks like this, preparation is crucial.
So how does a team prepare for back-to-back games? It probably depends who you ask.
Lincoln East coach Dennis Prichard said most of the Spartans' time is spent on the next opponent.
You have free articles remaining.
"Throughout the year, we're trying to drill how we're going to react to different situations," he said. "We're trying to cover everything we might see, so we're never specifically looking at one team.
"I'm just one of those, I hate overlooking teams, so it makes it hard to really do too much specific for the Saturday game because we always try to keep the kids focused on the next opponent."
Fremont's challenge this week includes two teams with vastly different styles. The Tigers will see a Lincoln High team that relies on its size with 6-foot-3 Nyayongah Gony, 6-3 Nyayien Koang and 6-foot Kaysia Woods. They'll turn around and see a Millard South team that likes to push the pace and put the full-court clamps on defensively.
But Fremont's approach to preparations centers around one team: Itself.
"We really emphasize a lot about if we get to where we want to be with our own strengths, we're going to try to do that and not make a ton of different adjustments, not try to change a whole lot of our own practices just to prepare for somebody else," Flynn said.
Class A will be just as intriguing next week. Pius X and Fremont will meet in a rematch of the HAC Tournament final and Millard South and Westside will meet in a rematch of the Metro Tournament final.
The final stretch will be tough for the two remaining unbeaten teams in Class A.
Nos. 7 (Fremont), 4 (Omaha Westside), 3 (Lincoln East) and 5 (Papillion-La Vista) remain on Millard South's schedule, while second-rated Pius X has Nos. 3 (Lincoln East), 4 (Omaha Westside) and 7 (Fremont).
The schedules will get tougher, but Pius X coach Ryan Psota said his staff will continue to drive a next-game approach.
"The next game is the biggest game because it's the next one up, but our kids are not naive either," Psota said. "They know who's good, they know who's hot, they know who's up next. But we don't try to focus on any one team than the other."