Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central blows out C-2 No. 5 Guardian Angel Central Catholic

The Lady Tigers outscored Guardian Angel Central Catholic 9-4 to close the opening stanza down three.

North Bend garnered its first lead of the night at 16-15 and closed the second quarter on a 13-2 run.

“It was good for us to have to right the ship and the girls did a nice job of that,” Sterup said.

Williams knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minutes of the second quarter to send the Lady Tigers into the locker room up 12, 29-17.

“That really gave us some breathing room going into the second half,” Sterup said.

The Emanuel sisters took over in the second half, combining for 21 of the Lady Tigers 38 second half points.

Kaitlyn Emanuel tallied eight points in the third frame and 12 of her 18 points on the night while Sydney Emanuel scored nine of her 17 points between the third and fourth quarter.

North Bend Central transformed its 12-point lead into a 20-point advantage before GACC hit a shot at the buzzer to trim the Lady Tiger’s lead to 46-28 going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Tigers cruised through the final frame with seven different players finding their way into the scorebook.