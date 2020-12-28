Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central blows out C-2 No. 5 Guardian Angel Central Catholic

NORTH BEND – North Bend Central senior Hannah Williams entered Monday’s game against Guardian Angel Central Catholic with just four made 3-pointers.
She doubled her season tally by the end of game, going a perfect 4-for-4 from deep to help the Lady Tigers secure their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
“She has been our shooter for the last couple of years,” said North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup. “She has been cold and hasn’t made very many in the last few games, so we knew she was due and I am glad she picked tonight to do it.”
Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central added a blowout of C-2 No. 5 Guardian Angel Central Catholic to their resume 67-38, handling an early scare to reach the championship game of the North Bend Central Holiday Tournament.
“We want to play teams like this,” Sterup said. “We need to see where we are at and you’re not going to do that playing not the best and in this area, they are one of, if not the best team for the last twenty years.”
The visiting Bluejays opened the game with an 8-0 run.
“Their pressure makes you make quick decisions and we were a little flustered early,” Sterup said. “We weren’t ready for the amount of pressure they were throwing at us. Once we got used to it, we made a lot better decisions.”
The Lady Tigers outscored Guardian Angel Central Catholic 9-4 to close the opening stanza down three.
North Bend garnered its first lead of the night at 16-15 and closed the second quarter on a 13-2 run.
“It was good for us to have to right the ship and the girls did a nice job of that,” Sterup said.
Williams knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minutes of the second quarter to send the Lady Tigers into the locker room up 12, 29-17.
“That really gave us some breathing room going into the second half,” Sterup said.
The Emanuel sisters took over in the second half, combining for 21 of the Lady Tigers 38 second half points.
Kaitlyn Emanuel tallied eight points in the third frame and 12 of her 18 points on the night while Sydney Emanuel scored nine of her 17 points between the third and fourth quarter.
North Bend Central transformed its 12-point lead into a 20-point advantage before GACC hit a shot at the buzzer to trim the Lady Tiger’s lead to 46-28 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers cruised through the final frame with seven different players finding their way into the scorebook.
“That was good for us,” Sterup said. “Coming out of the break you never know what you are going to get and playing a really good team that plays the way they do, we were certainly concerned about conditioning especially.”