Alyssa Classen scored 30 points and Skylar Shanahan ended with a double-double to lift Cedar Bluffs over Iowa School for the Deaf 69-33 recently in girls basketball action.
"It was a great team win for us going into the final few weeks of the season," Cedar Bluffs head coach Brian Dunker said. "We have to keep taking advantage of our opportunities as we go forward."
Classen finished the night 13 of 20 from the field and 4 of 7 from the foul line. She was one rebound shy of a double-double finishing with nine and led the team with six steals. Shanahan scored 14 points on 7 of 11 shooting and led the team with 11 rebounds.
Nevaeh Patyk also scored in double figures finishing with 12 and added five steals.
"Nevaeh was the spark plug defensively to get things going for us and Skylar Shanahan did a nice job cleaning the glass again for us," Dunker said. "Alyssa, Faith (Hansen), Emmy (Brown), Nevaeh and Skylar have been wonderful leaders for us all season and we will continue to lean on them.
"Our young players are improving and that is exciting. Bench depth is key this time of year," Dunker added.
The Wildcats (10-9) return to action Friday at St. Edward.
CEDAR BLUFFS 69, IOWA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 33
|Cedar Bluffs
|20
|16
|21
|12
|--
|69
|Iowa School for the Deaf
|10
|15
|2
|6
|--
|33
CEDAR BLUFFS: Brown 4, N. Patyk 12, Bartholomous 2, Shanahan 14, M. Patyk 3, Price 4, Classen 30.
IOWA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF: Aragon 2, McEvoy 11, Niper 20.