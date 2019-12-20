Alyssa Classen scored 27 points to lead Cedar Bluffs to a 51-29 win over Omaha Christian Academy on Thursday night.
Skylar Shanahan added 10 points and 17 rebounds. Classen also grabbed 15 rebounds and recorded nine steals.
Nevaeh Patyke finished with 11 points and seven steals. Emmy Brown chipped in three points.
"Alyssa, Nevaeh and Skyler led the way offensively and defensively," Cedar Bluffs coach Brian Dunker said. "Rebounding allowed us to gain control of the game. Our defense took away what they wanted to do."