Officials with the Warrior Basketball Classic have announced the coaches for annual all-star event at Midland University.
Nate Pribnow of Class D-1 state champion Fremont Bergan will coach the White Girls Team with Luke Brenn of Arlington. The Dark Girls Team will be coached by Rod Peters of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and John O'Connor of Bennington.
The Lady Knights defeated Dundy County-Stratton 36-27 in the D-1 championship game March 2 in Lincoln.
Jon Baehr of Class C-1 state runner-up North Bend will coach the Dark Boys Team with Chris Whitwer of Blair. Luke Olson of Bennington and Zach Rosenboom of Tekamah-Herman will guide the White squad.
Practices are scheduled for May 28 and May 30 at the Wikert Event Center on the campus of Midland University.
The 13th annual event will be played Saturday, June 1 at the Event Center. Team rosters are expected to be released next month.