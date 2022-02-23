Cold shooting ends Bergan's season

PALMYRA - A cold shooting stretch in the fourth quarter ultimately brought the Bergan boys basketball season to a close Tuesday night in a 45-37 loss to Palmyra in the opening round of the Class C2-2 subdistrict.

“We really felt like we outworked them in a lot of areas, but didn’t come out with the win and that’s hard,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik. “I couldn’t be more proud of the effort they gave tonight. The ball just didn’t go in the hole for us. Ended up with two three’s and we had so many good looks and just couldn’t get it to fall from the outside.”

Shooting woes plagued Bergan from the onset as the Knights fell behind 13-3 without recording a made basket.

“That ignited something within our kids and they played with great effort and a sense of urgency and we were able to claw and dig our way out of it,” Mlnarik said.

Max Nosal, who finished with a team-leading 11 points, took the lid off the basket with a layup then closed the gap further with a three to end the quarter with the Panthers leading 13-10.

Neither side found the bottom of the net for the first four minute of the second quarter until Gavin Logemann connected on a shot.

The Knights briefly gained their first lead of the evening before a pair of free throws by the Panthers ended an 11-0 Bergan run that stretched across two quarters.

Bergan trailed at the intermission 18-17 despite a three from Shaye Hoyle at the buzzer..

Jarett Boggs, one of eight seniors playing their final game for Bergan, scored the first six points of the second half for the Knights, knotting the game up at 23-all.

The third quarter ended with Palmyra leading 34-33.

In the final eight minutes, Bergan mustered just four points - a basket by Lucas Pruss to keep the game at a one-point difference and a late basket by Boggs after Palmyra went up by five.

“We had touches in the lane, we had opportunities to finish,” Mlnarik said. “It just seemed like it wasn’t our night.”

Boggs and Spencer Hamilton both finished with eight points behind Nosal’s 11.

Bergan finishes the year 14-9 with 11 of those wins coming after the Christmas break.

“We told the kids pretty early on that it’s not who we are in November and December, it’s who we are in February and we want to be at our best and we feel like we were,” Mlnarik said. “We were playing our best basketball at the end and that’s a credit to the seniors and their leadership.”

