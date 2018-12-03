Kloee Sander and Alexis Markowski combined for 50 points to lead Lincoln Pius to a 69-47 win over Fremont High on Saturday in the championship game of the Early Bird Classic.
Sander was 13 of 16 from the field and finished with 30 points. Markowski, a 6-2 sophomore, hit all nine of her field goal attempts and contributed 20 points and nine rebounds.
Pius, ranked eighth in Class A by the Lincoln Journal Star, led 17-5 after one quarter and was up 31-12 at halftime. The Tigers were 3 of 30 from the field in the opening half (10 percent) while Pius connected on 12 of 24 shots (50 percent).
Fremont was 14 of 56 from the field for the game (25 percent) while the Thunderbolts were 29 of 49 (58 percent). After misfiring on all 16 3-point tries in the opening half, the Tigers hit 4 of 13 in the second half.
The Thunderbolts used their size advantage to outrebound the Tigers 40-22.
Freshman Taylor McCabe led Fremont with 10 points. Emma Shepard added nine and Sydney Golladay finished with eight points, three assists and five rebounds.
The Tigers, 1-1, will host winless Grand Island on Friday night in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
Box Score
Fremont High — Bella Keaton 2, Emma Shepard 9, Jaylee Cone 2, Lexi Glosser 1, Madi Moore 2, Mya Larson 5, Sydney Golladay 8, Taylor McCabe 10, Tessa Chicioine 4
Lincoln Pius — Alexis Markowski 20, Claire Lewandowski 4, Jadyn Greisen 9, Jillian Aschorf 2, Kloee Sander 30, Lauren Taubenheim 4.