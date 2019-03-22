Columbus spoiled the boys soccer opener for Fremont High School on Friday by defeating the Tigers 3-1 at Heedum Field.
Fremont coach Sean Murphy said the Tigers competed well, but Columbus took advantage of some lapses.
“I didn’t feel that we lost the game from a lack of effort, but we simply lost focus on the three plays that led to goals,” said Murphy. “When you give up goals on crosses that is always a play you can work to prevent along with the opportunity right up the middle of the box to a guy we knew coming in we needed to stop.”
Ivan Lopez kicked off the scoring by finding the back of the net at the 7’ off an assist from Avery McMeekin to put Columbus up 1-0. David Estrada then found the net with a impressive kick to tie it up 1 at the 31’.
Juan Ixquiactap then put a header through off a beautiful cross to put Columbus back up by one at 2-1 at the 40’. McMeekin was then able to put Columbus up 3-1 at the 29’ with a goal of his own to put the game out of reach late.
With his 26th career goal Estrada was able to pass his older brother and former Tiger Jonny Estrada on the school’s all-time goals scored list. Estrada also felt despite the result the team is optimistic about their season going forward.
“Passing him was a very special moment with him being my brother. He is like a coach to me so to be able to do that was a very happy moment,” Estrada said. “We ultimately came up short today but that happens, we worked well to create but we just weren’t able to finish some plays. That is soccer. It is a tough game, but I know we will come out next game and be ready to compete.”
Murphy believes that despite this being only the second time the team has been outside all spring that the Tigers played very well and executed their game plan successfully for most of the game.
“I think we pressed the ball very well and forced opportunities well. Obviously not being able to be outside much of the spring has made it difficult to get a feel but they did well for only being outside one other time recently,” the coach said. “I think that Nate (Dillon), Rey (Lopez), and Jace (Lamkins) played very well defensively and Reese (Franzen) made some nice plays in his first ever start as goalie, he also made some (mistakes) he will learn some but overall he played well.”
Murphy also identified aspects of the game that must be refined, but cited more chances to practice outside as a key going forward.
“Obviously being confined inside makes it difficult to really be able to run things effectively, but as we are able to get outside more we should tighten things up. We had some disconnect between our midfield and forwards today that led to some attacking chances breaking down after we had opened up space,” he said. “Overall I think the message here is that you do not get defined by your first game, we are going to get better and improve going forward as a team.”