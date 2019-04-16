Columbus stayed away from unforced errors on its way to defeating Fremont High School 7-2 in a girls tennis dual Tuesday afternoon.
The Discoverers won five of six singles matches and went 2-1 in doubles play to down the Tigers on the FHS courts.
"The girls competed hard in every match," Fremont coach Jeremy Larsen said. "Columbus is always a well-coached team that keeps the ball in play and doesn't beat themselves."
Miah Vakiner and Lexie Glosser of the Tigers defeated Aspen Luebbe and Emily Miksch 9-8 (7-5) at No. 1 doubles.
"Lexie and Miah had a hard-fought match," Larsen said. "They showed great toughness to battle back from a 7-4 deficit. It took them a few games to get their stride, but once they did they played phenomenal."
Fremont's other victory came at No. 4 singles. Sophomore Hannah Wilson recorded an 8-6 win over Melanie Jones.
"We played fairly well in singles today," Larsen said. "There were quite a few close matches. Hannah was able to come from behind to get a nice win. She did a great job of placing the ball in the corners and getting to the net."
Glosser and senior Payton Eyler suffered a pair of tough-luck losses. Glosser fell 9-7 to Miksch while Eyler suffered a 9-7 setback to Addi Duranski.
"Payton had a back-and-forth match," Larsen said. "Her opponent just made a few more shots down the stretch."
At No. 1, Lauren Benck of the Discoverers beat Anna Baskova 8-2. Vakiner suffered an 8-2 setback to Luebbe at No. 3. Brooke Benck of Columbus defeated Tawnie Escamillia 8-2 at No. 5.
Brooke Benck and Duranski teamed for an 8-2 win over Escamilla and Eyler at No. 2 doubles. Lauren Benck and Jones beat Baskova and Wilson 8-1 at No. 3.
Columbus won the junior varsity meet 5-4.
Elise Estudillo of the Tigers beat Miranda Swanson 6-3 at No. 2 singles while Mackenzie Kirby downed Sarah Massman 7-5 at No. 5.
In doubles, Jules Schmidt and Kirby teamed up for a 6-2 win over Makenzie Enderlin and Swanson at No. 1. Katelyn Johnson and Emma Storms earned a 6-0 win over Brooke Haynes and Massman at No. 3.
FHS hosts Lincoln Southwest at 4 Thursday afternoon in a dual.