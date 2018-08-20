COLUMBUS -- The host team was just a bit better than Fremont High School on Monday afternoon during a golf triangular at Elks Country Club.
As in only one stroke better.
Columbus High, on the strength of medalist Aspen Luebbe's 76, defeated the Tigers and Norfolk at the meet. The Discoverers finished with a 410 while the Tigers shot 411. Norfolk had a 429.
"It was wet and the conditions weren't ideal," Fremont coach Matt Burg said. "Our goal is to always shoot under 400 as a team. We didn't do that, but we had some good scores and we were right there. Quite a few of the girls hadn't seen the course before."
Lauren Gifford led the Tigers by finishing at 100.
"Lauren improved from what she shot Thursday (a 102) during the Papio Invite," Burg said. "I think the Elks plays tougher than Miracle Hills so that was good to see."
Emma Witte shot a 102 while Georgia Witte finished with a 103. Tiffany Carnahan had a 106 while Chloe Miller carded a 115.
While the Tigers top four golfers were within six strokes of each other, there was a wide gap for the Discoverers. Ashley Warner was 25 strokes behind Luebbe, who tied for fourth overall in the Class B state tournament in 2017, with a 101. Jacey Hughes (115), Wendy Castillo (118) and Amber Sanne (120) also competed for Columbus.
Leah Vanderheiden led Norfolk with a 101. Kylie Blume (105), Celeste Gansebom (107), Skylar Kelly (122) and Kylie Freudenberg (116) also played for the Panthers.
The meet was tune-up for the Tigers heading into Friday's Kearney Invitational at Meadowlark Hills.
"I'm expecting us to go in there and compete well just like have for these first two meets," Burg said. "It was a bit of a challenge today with the weather and we probably could've handled it better. However, it was a learning experience for us and it is early in the season."
The Kearney Invite will feature some strong competition, including Papillion-La Vista and Lincoln Southwest.
"It is supposed to be 85 and sunny in Kearney," Burg said. "It will be totally different than what we faced today. It will be a little different golf course with wider fairways, a few less trees and dealing with a few more sandtraps. It will be a strong field of teams. It will be a bigger feel and should be a good test for our girls."
In the junior varsity division, FHS won with a 456. Norfolk was second at 525, followed by Columbus at 528.
Avery Gossett led the Tigers with a 107. Alyssa Walters (110), Alex Lamme (117), Maggie Norris (122) and Miriam Huss (150) also competed.