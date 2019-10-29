A traditional rival of Fremont High School is joining the Heartland Athletic Conference.
Columbus High School will join the HAC in the fall of 2020 after a unanimous vote, expanding the conference to a 12-team league.The Tigers have traditionally played the Discoverers for the F&C Cup in football and boys basketball.
“Fremont High is excited that Columbus High School will be joining the Heartland Athletic Conference,” FHS Activities Director Scott Anderson said. “We feel that they will be a great fit for the HAC. We are also very excited that we will be able to continue our long-standing rivalries in all sports.”
Lincoln East Athletic Director Zach Limbach, the president of the HAC, echoed Anderson’s comments.
“The current members of the Heartland Athletic Conference are excited to unanimously admit Columbus, as they will be a great fit to our outstanding athletic and academic traditions,” Limbach said. “We look forward to the positive impact that Columbus will make in an already competitive conference.”
You have free articles remaining.
The HAC is the home of all six high schools in Lincoln Public Schools district: Lincoln High, East, North Star, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest. Lincoln Pius X, the Tigers, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk also compete in the league.
Tim Kwapnioski, Columbus director of activities, anticipates growth for all Discoverers programs, which currently participate in the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference.
“The Heartland Athletic Conference provides Columbus with tremendous opportunities for quality competition and growth in all sports and activities, while renewing some of our historic rivalries,” Kwapnioski told Lee Enterprises. “Columbus High School has a rich history of outstanding athletics and academics and we believe this membership will only elevate this profile.”
The last time the conference voted in a new member was in 2017, when Lincoln Pius X, Kearney and Norfolk each joined.
The Discoverers will leave the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference that currently includes Hastings, McCook North Platte, and Scottsbluff.