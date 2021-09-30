'Complete game' leads Fremont to 49-0 blowout of Lincoln North Star

Fremont’s Drew Sellon waited all week - and then 45 minutes extra after a lightning delay held off the start to Thursday’s game against Lincoln North Star - to get his number called on the first play of the game.
The senior wide receiver took the pass from Carter Sintek 69-yards, putting Fremont in front for good just 18 seconds into the contest.
“I knew that was the play call all week, we had it scheduled in practice, so I knew it was there,” Sellon said “(Sintek) put a nice ball out there for me. “
Sellon finished with three of the Tigers seven touchdowns on the night as Fremont rolled through Lincoln North Star 49-0 at Heedum Field.
“We’ve been waiting to put a complete game together,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. “Grand Island was close, but we came out on the losing end of that. Tonight was the night that we finally clicked on all three phases and had a complete game.”
Fremont senior running back Micah Moore notched his 13th rushing touchdown of the season - setting a new career-high - with a one-yard run to extend the Tigers lead to 14-0 with 2:06 left in the opening quarter.
The Tigers offense took off in the second quarter, scoring four times to take a 41-0 lead into the intermission
A second hook-up between Sintek and Sellon, this time 36-yards out, pushed the lead out to 21-0.
Sellon finished the night with four receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
He did all that with a soft cast on his right hand that he has worn since suffering a broken thumb against North Platte in week two.
“It’s a struggle,” Sellon said on playing with the soft cast. “But I’ve learned to use my body more to catch the ball and it’s coming off in a week, so I am excited for that.”
Through six games, Sellon leads Fremont with 24 receptions and 479 yards.
“He finished the game (against North Platte), we couldn’t throw it to him, but he finished the game on defense,” Jennings said. “You talk about mental toughness, physical toughness, he is a complete player that does a lot of great things for us.”
Sintek called his own number for Fremont’s next score, keeping it on a 36-yard touchdown run.
The lone highlight for North Star came on the following Tiger drive with Lynden Bruegman picking off a Sintek pass in the end zone and returning it 38 yards.
Jackson Cyza erased the Navigators momentum with an interception of his own.
Sintek’s legs carried Fremont back to pay dirt with a 31-yard scamper. The point after attempt was blocked, leaving the Tigers lead at 34-0.
The senior quarterback finished the day completing six of eight passes for 186 yards and two scores while also rushing for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“Again, kind of been waiting for that complete game from him too and we know what he can do and what he is capable of and tonight he was able to show everybody what he can do with his legs.
Moore put the exclamation point on Fremont’s first half, bursting up the sideline for an 81-yard score with under a minute to play.
Sellon relegated the Fremont starters to the bench for the rest of the second half with a pick-six on North Star’s opening drive of the second half to cap off the scoring for the Tigers. Fremont botched the point after attempt, but was able to scramble to score a two-point conversion.
The Fremont defense held Lincoln North star to just 113 yards of total offense - 79 rushing, 34 passing.
The toughest test of Fremont’s season will come in week seven as No. 1 Millard South rolls into Heedum Field.