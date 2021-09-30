'Complete game' leads Fremont to 49-0 blowout of Lincoln North Star

Fremont’s Drew Sellon waited all week - and then 45 minutes extra after a lightning delay held off the start to Thursday’s game against Lincoln North Star - to get his number called on the first play of the game.

The senior wide receiver took the pass from Carter Sintek 69-yards, putting Fremont in front for good just 18 seconds into the contest.

“I knew that was the play call all week, we had it scheduled in practice, so I knew it was there,” Sellon said “(Sintek) put a nice ball out there for me. “

Sellon finished with three of the Tigers seven touchdowns on the night as Fremont rolled through Lincoln North Star 49-0 at Heedum Field.

“We’ve been waiting to put a complete game together,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. “Grand Island was close, but we came out on the losing end of that. Tonight was the night that we finally clicked on all three phases and had a complete game.”

Fremont senior running back Micah Moore notched his 13th rushing touchdown of the season - setting a new career-high - with a one-yard run to extend the Tigers lead to 14-0 with 2:06 left in the opening quarter.

The Tigers offense took off in the second quarter, scoring four times to take a 41-0 lead into the intermission