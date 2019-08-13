COLUMBUS -- Jaylee Cone will be continuing her basketball career.
Cone, a 2019 Fremont High School graduate, recently signed to play basketball for Central Community College. The signing was announced by head coach Billy Perkins.
Cone was a starter for Coach Kelly Flynn during the 2018-19 season that saw the Tigers finish 18-8, including a 3-1 record at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix.
The 5-foot-9 Cone was an honorable mention All-Area selection by the Fremont Tribune. She averaged 2.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game and was consistently praised by Flynn for her hustle and defensive tenacity.
Cone said she was looking forward to playing at the next level.
"Central Community College is giving me a chance to continue to play basketball," she said. "I am very thankful for the opportunity."
Cone was also a starter in softball for Coach Mike Schleicher at FHS. During her senior season, she hit .327 with 21 RBI and 24 runs scored. She helped the Tigers finish as the runner-up in the A-1 district tournament last October.
Perkins said he is eager to have Cone join his program.
"Jaylee brings a winning attitude here," he said."She comes from a good high school program and she will be a great addition to the CCC women's basketball team."
Cone will be an academic transfer at CCC. She is the daughter of Cristi Cone of Fremont.